Salad Junkies, Rejoice: Just Salad’s First Philly Location Is Open

Remember Just Salad, the NYC salad-slinging import we told you guys was coming our way a few months ago? Well, the fast-casual spot quietly opened the doors to their first Philly location, at 1729 Chestnut Street in Rittenhouse, today. (And they actually serve a lot more than just salad.)

The menu features signature salads (think: Thai Chicken Crunch and Roasted Turkey Health Cobb) and custom salads, “Toast Boxes,”—one of which is called the Avo Toast Blast and comes with spicy avocado mash, charred corn and smoky poblano ranch (say whaaaat?!)—grain bowls, wraps and smoothies. One of the aims of the chain, which has 33 locations, is to make healthy eating affordable. Prices hover between $6 and $12. You can see the full menu here.

So, Center City office workers, now, between Honeygrow, Sweetgreen’s two Center City locations and Just Salad, you have salad options for days. (Hopefully with shorter lines, amirite?) Oh! And on July 20th, for their grand opening, they’ll be doling out $2 salads between noon and 2 p.m., so mark your calendar!

Like what you’re reading? Stay in touch with Be Well Philly—here’s how: