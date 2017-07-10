Psst: Our Free Outdoor Yoga Series (With a DJ!) Starts Tomorrow 

GUYS! It’s tiiiiiiime: Time for the start of Be Well Philly’s Summer Yoga Flow, our free weekly summer yoga series going down at Dilworth Park through August. The first downward dog session will be going down tomorrow — that’s Tuesday, July 11th — at 6 p.m.

If you need a refresher, you can find the full rundown of the yoga series here. But the need-to-know info: The weekly all-levels yoga classes will be led by Three Queen Yoga’s Mariel Freeman, DJ SYLO will be playing tunes throughout, and all you need to join in is a mat. There’s no need to sign up ahead of time, but space is limited, so you may want to get there early to lay your mat down. And you’ll have to sign a waiver, so you can save time by downloading your waiver here and bringing a signed copy with you.

Oh! And the series is weather-dependent (it’s outdoors, after all), so let’s all say some prayers to weather gods tonight for sunshine tomorrow. See you there!

