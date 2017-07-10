The Checkup: The Weird (But Smart!) Thing You Should Do Every Time You Pee

And other healthy tips to get you through this Monday.

• Effective weight-loss hacks are never as easy as they sound — except for this one. This one-minute post-pee workout will give you a good burn, even when you don’t have time to hit the gym. The catch? You’ve got to do it every time you go to the bathroom, which is about six times a day for the average woman. Here, get the full mini workout of push-ups, lunges, and squats. (Sorry, but the squat it took you to get your bum on the toilet doesn’t count.) [PopSugar]

• Uh-oh: A bunch of Clif bars have been recalled for possible nut contamination. If you have any nut allergies, you’ll want to get the lowdown on which flavors are being taken off the shelves. [SELF]

• Reaching for a good ol’ Nicholas Sparks book is only natural when you’re at the beach. But these might be more, um, productive: healthy beach reads that’ll keep you on top of your fitness game this summer. Think: insight into running coaches’ strategies and inspiring memoirs that’ll make you want to workout ASAP. [Runner’s World]

• To roast or to poach? Here’s your cheat sheet for the healthiest cooking methods, covering everything from sautéing to grilling. [TIME]

• Everyone has cellulite — even Khloe Kardashian’s trainer. Here’s why you shouldn’t sweat it. [Well+Good]

