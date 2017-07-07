Meet Sophie, This Week’s Adoptable Running Dog

This gal’s been patiently waiting for someone to come scoop her up from PAWS for too long.

This week’s adoptable dog, Sophie, has been at PAWS, patiently waiting for someone to come scoop her up for too long — she’s had one of the longest stays of any of the pups there right now. Let’s make this the weekend she find a forever home, shall we? But first, learn more about her below.

Name: Sophie

Age: 7 years

Breed: Pit Bull mix

Size: 57 pounds

Running style: Sophie hasn’t run with any of the Monster Milers, but PAWS staff say she has great leash skills.

Why Sophie could be the right dog for you: Sophie is housetrained, and she knows several commands. She gets along with small dogs and large male dogs but would prefer to be the only princess in the house. She is a mellow pup but is a big girl, so she would do best in a home with older children and no cats.

You can find out more about Sophie (and other adoptable animals) here. If you are interested in adopting her, you can email PAWS at dogs@phillypaws.org, call them at 215-298-9680, ext. 16 or fill out an application here. Her animal ID is A15439596. And for more awww-worthy photos, check out our previous adoptable running dogs here.

…………….

We work with The Monster Milers each and every week to profile local running dogs waiting to be adopted. The Monster Milers are a group of runners who help shelter dogs burn off energy and get much-needed exercise by taking them on runs around the city, and they also just launched their first-of-it’s-kind Adopt a Running Buddy foster program. If you’re not in the market for a pup right now, but would still love to help out homeless dogs, you can always become a Monster Miler volunteer or foster parent. Find out more about how to get started with those processes here.

Like what you’re reading? Stay in touch with Be Well Philly—here’s how: