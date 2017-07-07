Yes, Please: Bike the SRT to Camp, Do Yoga, Eat Farm-to-Table Food and Drink Beer By Campfire

Back in April, we told you all that the guys behind Philly’s “bike camping adventure” Bikeout, which debuted last year, had set a date for 2017: Saturday, September 9th to Sunday, September 10th. At the time, we just had a few details: Like last year, riders would start around the Art Museum, at Lloyd Hall, and bike the Schuylkill River Trail 38 miles out to the small farm Sankanac CSA at CampHill Village Kimberton Hills, outside of Phoenixville, for a night of camping and more fun. But now, we’ve got details on all the programming for the weekend — and it looks awesome.

Here’s the deal: After riding out to the farm — with your camping gear, unless you opt to pay for transport — riders will spend the evening chowing down on a farm-to-table dinner prepared by a local chef, drinking Sly Fox Brewery and Victory Brewing Company beer, sipping on Baba’s Brew kombucha, and listening to DJ sets by campfire before heading to their tents for the night. Lovely, huh? Then, they’ve added lots of programming for Sunday (last year, folks pretty much ate breakfast and then headed home): there’s morning yoga with Maha Yoga, a biodynamics workshop and farm tour, a coffee-making competition, a bike mechanic workshop, a five-mile organized ride, and more. After squeezing in some Sunday farm fun, attendees will hop on their bikes to head back home.

We repeat: Awesome, right?

The event is open to both experienced and newbie cyclists alike. And if you are a newbie, you can rest easy knowing that the majority of the ride is on car-free paths, save for about five miles. A slew of bike shops will also be on-hand to provide ride support. Tickets, which will run you $100 to $110 per person, go on sale here Wednesday, July 12th at 12 p.m. and you’re going to want to set an alarm — they’ve doubled the number of tickets this year, but it’s still worth noting that last year they sold out within in a few hours.

