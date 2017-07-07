Do This: Weekday Beer Run and Workout for a Good Cause

Looking for something to look forward to next week? We’ve got you covered: Next Wednesday, July 12th, join Philadelphia Runner, Black Men Run, and UNITE Fitness for a beer run/workout to raise money to keep kids healthy and active. See? Told you we had you covered!

The event, a part of the Saucony Run Your World Tour, will be comprised of a “fun run” and a group workout, followed up with an after party at Yards Brewing Company. Run? Workout? Beer? Check, check, and check.

The event will kick off from Philadelphia Runner’s University City location (3621 Walnut Street, University City) with a four-mile run. Along the route, you’ll take a running break to get in on a circuit workout led by UNITE Fitness. The sweaty shindig will end at Yards Brewing Company on Delaware Avenue, and after all that heart-pumping cardio, you’ll certainly have earned an ice-cold beer.

To get in on the event, you can buy a ticket here (the event’s capped at 100 participants). The $10 ticket price will get you an event bib and a drink ticket. You can also bring a blank T-shirt to get hooked up with free custom-printed Saucony graphics — they’ll have a limited amount of complimentary shirts on a first-come-first-serve basis. All the proceeds are going straight to the Saucony Run For Good Foundation. Cheers to runnin’ hard and doin’ good!

