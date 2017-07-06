Where 7 Healthy-Eating Pros Grab Brunch Around Philly (And Their Go-To Orders)

Raise your hand if your squad’s Sunday-morning motto is “But first, brunch.” Okay, now raise your hand if, after said brunch, you always need to take a nap because food coma. We feel you. But brunch doesn’t have to be a nap-inducing activity. You can have your brunch AND feel good afterwards. How, you ask? Well, we asked seven of Philly’s healthy-eating pros where they brunch around Philly and what they order. Find their answers below, then copy ’em.

Emily Benton, director and holistic health practitioner, Simplex Health.

Go-to brunch spot: FARMiCiA, 15 South 3rd Street, Old City.

Go-to order: Omelette, $12.

“I sadly haven’t done brunch in a while (shame on me), but I definitely believe you can make any brunch spot healthy! However, my favorite brunch spot is FARMiCiA in Old City! The food is sourced from local farmers and producers, which makes it that much better. Plus, they change their menu with the season. They have a great option for an eggs and/or tofu breakfast with fresh-pressed juice. I’ve built my own omelette there and tried the vegan chorizo — so so good!”

Caroline Ginolfi, holistic health coach, plantbasedblonde.

Go-to brunch spot: Front Street Cafe, 1253 North Front Street, Fishtown.

Go-to order: Front Street Benedict, $13.

“I recently had brunch at Front Street Cafe. While we waited for a table, I got a festive vegan donut with icing and sprinkles and sipped on a dreamy coconut milk matcha latte. After we were seated, I ordered the vegan Front Street Benedict with tofu scramble, mushroom scrapple and the creamiest vegan hollandaise sauce. I also love that Front Street has their lunch menu available at 11 a.m., so you can score their other menu items like crispy buffalo cauliflower with vegan ranch — it’s a must no matter what time of day!”

Jolene Hart, health coach and author of the Eat Pretty book series.

Go-to brunch spot: P.S. & Co., 1706 Locust Street, Rittenhouse.

Go-to order: Waffle Club, $14.50.

“I absolutely love brunch at P.S. & Co. The menu feels totally indulgent (think breakfast nachos and waffles drizzled with melted dark chocolate), but it’s totally organic, plant-based and gluten free, so you walk out feeling great, rather than regretful. My favorite dishes include the waffle club with portobello, and the coconut yogurt with muesli. I like to pair my brunch with one of their amazing juices (I always crave the Mohegan Bluffs beet blend). And I follow my visit with a walk in Rittenhouse Square, no matter what the season. I recently learned that they’ve started serving a smaller brunch menu on Mondays too, in case you miss your chance on the weekend!”

Jessica Procini, Emotional Eating Coach.



Go-to brunch spot: Front Street Cafe, 1253 North Front Street, Fishtown.

Go-to order: Acai Bowl, $10.

“My favorite menu item is their Acai Bowl. I’m a sucker for the banana whip they make it with and the toppings! At brunch, I skip the alcohol and have a kombucha instead, which they have on draft at Front Street Cafe. Being dairy-free, it can be hard to enjoy brunch favorites that aren’t your standard eggs and toast. But at Front street Cafe there is an abundance of healthy options that are friendly to people with food sensitivities (vegan, gluten-free, dairy-free, etc.), so you don’t have to miss out! Be sure to grab a seat on the patio outside, too, when the weather is nice!”

Juliet Burgh, vice president and nutrition director, Unite Fitness.

Go-to brunch spot: First Watch, 775 East Lancaster Avenue, Villanova.

Go-to order: Avocado Toast, $9.79.

“Since we opened up a Unite Fitness studio on the Main Line, I am obsessed with First Watch. They have an app, so you can reserve a table ahead of time and if you have to wait, they have free coffee. They also always give the entire table a pot of coffee, which, after teaching early-morning weekend classes, I need! My favorite healthy item there is the avocado toast. The bread is super hearty and full of grains and the eggs are poached, so no oil! They serve it with a lemon, which is a delicious flavor enhancer. If I’m feeling extra hungry, which is always, I get a side of bacon with it.”

Jessica Baumgardner, holistic health coach, Health Coach Philly.

Go-to brunch spot: Pure Fare, 119 South 21st Street, Rittenhouse.

Go-to order: Millet Porridge, $5.50, or Frittata, $5.50.

“My favorite spot to grab a healthy brunch is Pure Fare. Probably not what you would picture for brunch — there isn’t a line out the door waiting for a table — but that’s exactly why I like it! I can get a decently healthy brunch, at a beautiful wooden table, and don’t have to wait in line. Everything is made with real food, which is amazing — plus it’s gluten-free and mostly refined-sugar free. I like to start with a juice, either the Green Detox or the Grapefruit Carrot Ginger. I’ll also get a Matcha Latte or (not on the menu) an Earl Grey Tea Latte with maple syrup. For the main entree, I can go sweet or savory with their Millet Porridge, topped with fresh fruit and nuts, or the Frittata in the flavor of the day. Then, because it’s brunch, I’ll end on a high note with one of their pastries! My favorite is the Sweet Potato Brownie or the Zucchini Bread Muffin.”

Robyn Heckler, holistic health coach and nutritionist, Ū Wellness Girl.

Go-to brunch spot: Zakes Cafe, 444 South Bethlehem Pike, Fort Washington.

Go-to order: Indian Spiced Poached Eggs, $10.

“I love Zakes Cafe right in Fort Washington. It’s a hidden gem within a historic Victorian. You get in and out fairly quickly, but without feeling rushed. Everything is made to order, with fresh and sometimes locally grown organic ingredients. One of my favorite brunch items is the Indian Spiced Poach Eggs: two poached eggs, on a bed of lightly curried organic lentils garnished with fresh cilantro, yogurt, and served with wheat toast. Their Honey Lemon Pancakes with a side of fresh raspberries and house-made caramel sauce are delish and are available gluten free as well. And if you are celebrating (or not), feel free to BYO champagne or Bloody Mary’s to enjoy alongside the healthy, perfectly portioned, delectable food! Zakes always has special items added to their regular menu too!”

