Everyone wants to have a nice booty, right? That’s where Katie Gould of South Philly’s KG Strong comes in. If you recall, her summertime gym bag is always stocked with a resistance band (like this one), which happens to be a great tool for whipping your rear end into shape. We asked her to show us her five favorite booty-toning resistance-band exercises. And the best part? You can basically do these moves anywhere — the beach, your living room, waiting for the train (if you’re bold), or even on a paddleboard (which you’ll see Gould rocking out on below because she’s a superstar). Here, Gould has chosen her top five resistance band moves that target the tush and will leave your buns toned and feeling a serious burn. Read on to get your best booty yet.

1. Kickbacks

“Come to your hands and knees and hook a light or medium mini band around the balls of your feet. Keeping your spine stable and your core engaged, push your right foot straight back behind the hip, to full extension. Keep your spine neutral and slowly lower your knee and foot back to the starting position.” Perform three sets of 12 reps on each leg.

Benefits: “These strengthen your glutes, hamstrings, calves and core stabilizing muscles.”

2. Glute bridge

“Put a light to medium mini band around your thighs, just above your knees. Lay on your back, bend your knees, and place your feet on the floor lined up with the center of your glutes. Activate the four corners of you feet, tighten your glutes and core stabilizing muscles and push out against the band as you lift your hips up as high as you can. Hold the contraction for two seconds then slowly lower your hips to the starting position and repeat.” Perform three sets of six to eight reps.

Benefits: “This move strengthens your glutes, hamstrings and hip stabilizing muscles — which helps to protect your knees when you run, bike, squat, etc., and gives you a nice and tight tush.”

3. Clamshells

“Lay on your side with a light or medium mini band around your thighs. Bend your knees and pull your heels towards your tailbone. Keeping your feet together, open your top knee towards the sky, prying the band open (like a clamshell) and then slowly lower it back down.” Perform three sets of 12 reps.

Benefits: “This move strengthens your glutes, especially your external rotators, and works your core.”

4. Lateral tube walking

“Put the mini band around your thighs, just above your knees, and stand with your feet hips-distance apart. Softly bend the knees, sitting the hips back into a quarter squat. Now push out against the band and step the right leg open to a wide squat, shifting your weight evenly as you move. With control, bring the left foot in to narrow the stance. Continue moving to the right for 10 steps, then repeat on the left side.” Perform three sets.

Benefits: “This one strengthens your glutes, abductors, quads and helps to correct knee collapse.”

5. Plank jacks

“Put a light or medium mini band around your ankles and then come to the plank position with your hands directly below your shoulders and your feet hips-distance apart. Brace your abs and jump your legs wide, pushing the band open and jump back together. Keep your hips level and and your heels over your toes.” Here‘s a video demo if you need an extra visual aid. Perform two to three sets of ten reps.

Benefits: “This full-body move strengthens your core, glutes, shoulders and back and will make you break out into a serious sweat.”

