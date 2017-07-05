Today Is the Last Day to Nominate Your Health Hero!

If you have yet to nominate your health hero for this year’s Be Well Philly Health Hero Challenge (what are you waiting for?!), you’d better hop to it! The nomination period ends at 11:59 p.m. tonight.

You can find a refresher on how the Health Hero Challenge works here, but the main things to know are that we, here in Be Well Philly Land, are looking for champions of health and wellness in the Philadelphia area and you can nominate anyone who you think is truly helping others to live healthier lives, whether they’re a doctor, a trainer, a coach, the brains behind a brilliant non-profit, or whatever else comes to mind.

In the end, the winner, voted on by the public, will get a $10,000 donation to the charity of their choice, and the two runners-up will each receive a $2,500 donation to the charity of their choice. And if your health hero wins, we think it’s totally acceptable for you to claim some of the bragging rights. So head over here to get your nominations in before midnight tonight!

