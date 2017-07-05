This week’s workout is just what you need after a long weekend of indulgence. Find a nice open space on your driveway, in your backyard, or at a local field or track and get ready to sweat, because this full-body workout was made for having fun in the sun. All you need is one set of weights. And, of course, you can do this workout inside as well, but why not take advantage of these long summer days while you can? Stay hydrated and, of course, happy sweating! Be Well Workout of the Week: A Full-Body Outdoor (or At-Home!) Sweat Session

Instructions: Complete this circuit five times

20 squat jumps

10 push-ups

20 lunge walks

10 burpee squat jumps

10 sprinter crunches (on each side)

20 single-leg jumps

10 lunge rows (on each side)

20 crunches

Side shuffle (pick your distance)

10 high pulls Explanations of exercises:

Click links for how-to videos.

Squat jumps: Stand with feet hip-width apart and perform a squat, dropping your rear until your knees are just behind your toes and your hamstrings are parallel to the floor. As you stand, propel yourself upwards and jump. Return to standing and squat again. Jump out as far as you can. Do ten on the way out, turn around, and do ten on the way back.

Push-up: Start lying face down with your chest on the floor, with hands facing forward and palms down in line with your shoulders; elbows should be pointing back. Push up until arms are extended (the inside of the elbow should be facing forward) and drop back down.

Lunge walks: Start standing with feet together and step forward with the left foot into a lunge, bending knee to about 90 degrees. Return to standing, then step forward with the right foot, until your leg forms a 90 degree angle. Repeat as you walk forward.

Burpee squat sumps: Start with a burpee — which is just like an up-down in football. Put your hands on the ground, jump your feet out behind you so you’re in push-up position, hit your chest to the ground, and bring your feet back in, stand up and then transition into a squat jump (see above), jumping as far as you can, and then go right into another burpee.

Sprinter crunches: Lay flat on your back with your legs out straight and arms at your sides. Sit chest up, like a sit up, and drive your right knee and left arm like it’s a sprint. Lay back down, sit back up, this time driving the left knee and right arm.

Single-leg jumps: Standing on your right leg, jump out as far as you can and land with a bent knee, and then jump again with the same leg. Do ten with the right leg on the way out, and ten with the left leg on the way back.

Lunge rows: Standing with your left leg forward in a lunge and left forearm on thigh, row a weight with your right arm like you’re starting lawn mower. Switch to opposite side lunge for left arm.

Crunches: Get in sit-up position, with knees bent and hands behind the head. Without pulling the neck, squeeze your abs and sit halfway up. Hold for a beat, and return to starting position.

High pulls: Stand with feet hip width apart and a dumbbell in each hand. (Note: You can also use a resistance band if you’re outdoors.) Tip forward at the waist then stand up, pulling the weights up to chest height at the same time. Lower the weights slowly and repeat.

Side shuffle: Pick a distance and side shuffle up and back as fast as you can, a move rather reminiscent of your basketball days.

……………

Audrey McKenna Hasse is the owner of A.M.Fit , a personal training and healthy consultation business on the Main Line. You’ll find her workouts every week right here on Be Well Philly.

