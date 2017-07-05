Considering it seems just about everyone in Philly fled to Jersey for the holiday weekend, a word to the wise: Over 440 pounds of chicken salad shipped to Whole Foods locations in New Jersey, New York and Connecticut was just recalled due to the fact that it’s not actually chicken … it’s tuna.

The “chicken” salad in question is “buffalo style chicken salad” in a 12-ounce container (see the label here), produced on June 27th, 2017 with the establishment number P-8827 inside the USDA mark of inspection. The product was distributed by Willow Tree Poultry Farm, and per a press release posted to the Whole Foods website, some Whole Foods Market employees discovered it was actually tuna while unpacking the product. Consumers are urged to return the product to the store it was purchased at.

