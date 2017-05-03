CycleBar Is Also Opening in North Wales (And Yes, There ARE Tons of Free Classes Involved)

CycleBar, the franchise indoor cycling studio, is probably still fresh in your memory from our post last week about their new studio opening in Plymouth Meeting (with TONS of free rides). Well, we have some good news: Turns out CycleBar is also opening an outpost in North Wales this month. And you know what that means? More — yes, MORE — free rides.

As a refresher, CycleBar is home to a whole slew of high-energy cycling classes — some competitive, some more laid-back — all set to tunes that will reallyyyy make you want to push yourself. And to turn the hospitality up a notch, CycleBar offers complimentary water bottles to keep you hydrated during your ride and free cycling-shoe rentals.

Like the new Plymouth Meeting location, the new North Wales studio, located in the Shoppes at English Village (1460 Bethlehem Pike), will be offering 5,000 free rides throughout the month of May. Let’s do some math real quick: That’s a whopping 10,000 free CycleBar rides around Philly. All. Month. Long. To get in on the free classes at the North Wales CycleBar studio, you can sign up here (Just note, you have to make an account first). Free rides are available from now until May 21st.

The North Wales location also has a grand opening celebration going down this Saturday, May 6th, from 12 to 3 p.m., where customers will receive a 20 percent discount on most purchases. Happy peddling!

