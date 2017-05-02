Meet Kodiak, This Week’s Adoptable Running Dog

This week’s adoptable running dog, Kodiak, is going through a bit of tough time: He was found as a stray and he’s currently recovering from a non-contagious skin condition. But, as a lesson in resilience, he’s not letting it get him down — he’s cuddly as can be and the Monster Milers say he makes for a great, steady-paced running partner. You can learn more about him and/or fawn over him below!

Name: Kodiak

Age: 2 to 4 years

Breed: Pit-bull mix

Size: 40 pounds

Background: Kodiak was found as a stray

Running style: Kodiak is a great running partner. He’s not a sprinter, but he matches your pace well without pulling or veering off. He loves his people and will run right at your side on a loose leash. And he’s even gone running in the rain, so he’s not going to provide you any excuses to slack off.

Why Kodiak could be the right dog for you: Kodiak is a really nice, affectionate boy. He might not looking his best right now but doesn’t let it get him down. (He’s recovering from a non-contagious skin condition, so he may look a little patchy but he doesn’t care.) He just wants to run and play and snuggle and eat treats. He sits nicely for treats, even though it’s a struggle for him not to climb in your lap. Kodiak avoids larger male dogs and can get a little pushy with the ladies; he could live with older children. He’s currently in foster care, working on his skin and his manners.

You can find out more about Kodiak (and other adoptable animals) here. If you are interested in adopting him, you can email PAWS at dogs@phillypaws.org, call them at 215-298-9680, ext. 16 or fill out an application here. His animal ID is A35091645. And for more awww-worthy photos, check out our previous adoptable running dogs here.

We work with The Monster Milers each and every week to profile local running dogs waiting to be adopted. The Monster Milers are a group of runners who help shelter dogs burn off energy and get much-needed exercise by taking them on runs around the city, and they also just launched their first-of-it’s-kind Adopt a Running Buddy foster program. If you’re not in the market for a pup right now, but would still love to help out homeless dogs, you can always become a Monster Miler volunteer or foster parent. Find out more about how to get started with those processes here.

