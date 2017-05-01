Stop Everything: Wanderlust 108 Just Announced Philly Date for 2017

You’re going to want to pay attention — tickets go on sale tomorrow.

By  | 

Wanderlust 108 Brooklyn | Photo courtesy Wanderlust

Wanderlust 108  | Photo courtesy Wanderlust

Mondays are hard. Which is why I was maybe a little too excited (like audibly-shrieking-in-my-office excited) when I got an email this afternoon saying that Wanderlust 108 — that’s the “mindful triathlon” that pairs an noncompetitive 5K with a giant outdoor yoga session, complete with a DJ, then ends with guided meditation for all — had announced its 2017 date for Philly.

Drumroll, please: The festival, now in over 60 cities across the world, is scheduled to take over the Navy Yard in South Philly, also where they set up shop last year, from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 30th. Excuse me while I go jump around my office squealing for just a few seconds.

Okay, I’m back. Like last year, along with the untimed 5K, DJ-led outdoor yoga session and guided meditation, attendees will get to shop around the Kula Marketplace, featuring all sorts of wellness-related vendors. Then, there will be a juice bar and vendors slinging healthy eats on site to help you refuel. And new this year, if you feel you don’t have quite enough of a packed schedule, you can add an extra class (think: acro yoga, hooping, meditation, and more) into your day.

Wanderlust 108 Philly | Photo by Adjua Fisher

Wanderlust 108 Philly | Photo by Adjua Fisher

A ticket will run you $40 to $60 (prices tier as the date gets closer), and they go on sale really soon. As in tomorrow, May 2nd. And if you plan on going with a group of friends, you may want to register as a group: This year, attendees registered in groups of four or more will get $10 each toward the Wanderlust x Adidas shop at the event.

You can find out more here. Now, we’ll just be over here keeping our fingers crossed it doesn’t start raining mid-meditation this time around. (Remember that?)

Like what you’re reading? Stay in touch with Be Well Philly—here’s how:

Read More About: , , ,

Around The Web

Be respectful of our online community and contribute to an engaging conversation. We reserve the right to ban impersonators and remove comments that contain personal attacks, threats, or profanity, or are flat-out offensive. By posting here, you are permitting Philadelphia magazine and Metro Corp. to edit and republish your comment in all media.