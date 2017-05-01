Stop Everything: Wanderlust 108 Just Announced Philly Date for 2017

Mondays are hard. Which is why I was maybe a little too excited (like audibly-shrieking-in-my-office excited) when I got an email this afternoon saying that Wanderlust 108 — that’s the “mindful triathlon” that pairs an noncompetitive 5K with a giant outdoor yoga session, complete with a DJ, then ends with guided meditation for all — had announced its 2017 date for Philly.

Drumroll, please: The festival, now in over 60 cities across the world, is scheduled to take over the Navy Yard in South Philly, also where they set up shop last year, from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 30th. Excuse me while I go jump around my office squealing for just a few seconds.

Okay, I’m back. Like last year, along with the untimed 5K, DJ-led outdoor yoga session and guided meditation, attendees will get to shop around the Kula Marketplace, featuring all sorts of wellness-related vendors. Then, there will be a juice bar and vendors slinging healthy eats on site to help you refuel. And new this year, if you feel you don’t have quite enough of a packed schedule, you can add an extra class (think: acro yoga, hooping, meditation, and more) into your day.

A ticket will run you $40 to $60 (prices tier as the date gets closer), and they go on sale really soon. As in tomorrow, May 2nd. And if you plan on going with a group of friends, you may want to register as a group: This year, attendees registered in groups of four or more will get $10 each toward the Wanderlust x Adidas shop at the event.

You can find out more here. Now, we’ll just be over here keeping our fingers crossed it doesn’t start raining mid-meditation this time around. (Remember that?)

