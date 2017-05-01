Because the best workout is one that gets you in and out of the work fast, right?

Three rounds, four exercises each round, 10 minutes per round: That, my devoted fitness friends, is what this workout has in store for you.

To break it down for you: You will complete 10 minutes of each round before moving on to the next. Each round will use a different piece of equipment. For round 1, you’ll use weights, for round 2, grab a physioball, and for round 3 you’ll need a kettlebell.

So work as hard as you can for those 10 minutes, and get through each round as many times as you can in the time allotted. Good luck!

Be Well Workout of the Week: Let’s Redesign Your 30-Minute Workout

Round 1: Put 10 minutes on the clock

Equipment: Weights

8 plank rows (single count)

8 squats with overhead press

8 bicep curls

8 single-leg dead lifts (do 8 on each side)

Round 2: Put 10 minutes on the clock

Equipment: Physioball

8 decline push-ups(with feet on physioball)

8 sit-ups on physioball

8 physioball reverse lunge

8 plank rollouts

Round 3: Put 10 minutes on the clock

Equipment: Kettlebell

10 kettlebell swings

8 lateral lunges with upright row

6 burpees

4 pull-ups

……..

Audrey McKenna Hasse is the owner of A.M.Fit, a personal training and healthy consultation business on the Main Line. You’ll find her workouts every Monday right here on Be Well Philly.

Like what you’re reading? Stay in touch with Be Well Philly—here’s how: