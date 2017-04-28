The Vegan Milkshake You Need to Drink Now



Look, I know what you’re thinking because I was thinking the same thing. A tehina milkshake? That sounds…weird. Like drinking creamy peanut butter maybe. Or somehow worse. Like sipping cold, deconstructed hummus. Like somehow turning sesame seeds into a liquid dessert.

I get it. I do. I was suspicious at first, too. People kept telling me that I had to go to Goldie to try it. That no matter what I thought it was going to taste like, I was wrong. And I wasn’t interested at all until I went to Goldie — until I had to stand in line with what I assume was every single person in Center City and wait while the line shuffled slowly forward. By the time I got close to the counter and the guy working the shake machine asked me if I wanted anything, I just said, “Sure.” At that point, I was hungry enough and bored enough that I would’ve been happy with just an empty cup to play with. But then he handed me my chocolate tehina shake and I tasted it.

