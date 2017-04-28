Why This Year Will Be the Last for the 5,000 Yards Dash’s Delaware Avenue Race Course 

Last year, Great American Brewery Runs announced that they’d be bringing a new race into the mix, this one starting and ending at Yard’s Brewing Company, taking runners out and back along the northbound lanes of Delaware Avenue, which don’t get much foot traffic. (See what I did there?) But this year, the second year for the 5,000 Yards Dash, will be the last chance runners will have to run the race’s Delaware River course.

But before you freak out, rest assured knowing the 2.84-mile race isn’t going anywhere — Yards is. Yards is gearing up for a move to 5th and Spring Garden streets, which means, the race organizers tell us, the route, designed to start and end at the brewery, will have to change. So, if you want in on the Delaware River course on October 8th, you’re going to want to mark your calendar for Thursday, May 4th. That, dear beer-loving runners, is when registration opens.

The course takes you out and back along the Delaware River, looping through Penn’s Landing along the way, with sweet race views of the river and the Ben Franklin Bridge. Registration for the timed race will run you $45 and gets you a free Yards beer after the race, a 5,000 Yards Dash beer glass and a metal coaster as your finisher’s medals. Registration opens here at 10 a.m. on May 4th, but if you’re free on Tuesday, May 2nd, you can guarantee your entry to the race by heading to the pre-registration party at Yards Brewing Company from 5 to 7 p.m. You’ll be able to register there before registration opens online and you’ll get five bucks off.

Oh! And did we mention that, along with beer, the race ends with food trucks and live music? Yeah, it’s a pretty sweet way to spend a Sunday morning. You can find more info here.

Like what you’re reading? Stay in touch with Be Well Philly—here’s how: