Here’s Exactly How Much Coffee You Can Drink Each Day Without Consequence

If you find yourself needing something more along the lines of a coffee bowl than a coffee cup (we feel you), listen up: The folks over at Health have brought to our attention new findings from a scientific review on caffeine which points to just how much of it you can consume each day without worry.

The research, published in Food and Chemical Toxicology, looked at over 400 studies performed on humans from 2001 through 2015, focusing on how caffeine affected toxicity, bone health and calcium intake, cardiovascular effects, behavioral health, and reproduction and development. In the end, they found that consuming up to 400 milligrams of caffeine a day, which pours out to about four eight-ounce cups of coffee, isn’t associated with any health risks for adults. This review also brings to light some good news for all the pregnant ladies out there: You don’t actually have to give up caffeine the moment the strip turns pink. A slightly lower level of 300 milligrams of caffeine a day has been scientifically proven to be just fine. These findings back up a review from 2003.

But remember: Just because a daily intake of 400 milligrams of caffeine is safe doesn’t mean it’s the suggested amount for everyone. It’s not a one-size-fits-all sort of deal, ya feel me? Different people metabolize things, caffeine being one of those things, differently, so pay attention to how your body reacts. Now, we’re off to grab an afternoon cup of joe, thank you very much!

