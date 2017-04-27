5,000 rides: That, my friends, is how many rides CycleBar’s new outpost in Plymouth Meeting says they’ll be giving away (yes, as in for free!) throughout the month of May.

The studio, the second area location for the indoor cycling franchise (the first area location opened in Exton last fall), is slated to open at 500 West Germantown Pike in Plymouth Meeting — yep, right by Whole Foods — next month.

In case you aren’t familiar with CycleBar, they offer a schedule of 50-minute high-energy rides, ranging from more laidback (think: no video monitors, no stats) to competitive (their Performance class comes complete with rider challenges), all set to energizing music. The studios also offer free shoes, which anyone who’s spent their life savings on cycling-shoe rentals knows is a serious plus, and complimentary water bottles with your ride. And for all those numbers-driven fitness junkies out there, they email you CycleStats — which include numbers like RPM, estimated calories burned, and so on — to track your performance after each class. The Plymouth Meeting outpost will feature 48 bikes in a studio decked out with LED lighting and DJ booth. So go ahead and add it to the list of Philly fitness studios that are basically nightclubs.

And about those 5,000 rides: From May 8th, which is opening day, through May 17th, they’ll be hosting free private group rides from local organizations, charities, businesses, etc.; you can learn more on getting in on those here. Then, from May 18th through 28th, they’ll be offering free rides to anyone and everyone, which you can register for here.

May is a GOOD month for free fitness, eh?

