Listen Up, Wine Lovers: These Local Winery Fitness Events Are Back!

Calling all fans of grown-up grape juice (that’s wine, duh): We have a series of fitness events that were created with you in mind! Crossing Vineyards and Winery, of Newtown, is bringing back their seasonal Cycle and Sip series as well as their Wine Tasting and Yoga sessions. And yes, each workout session is concluded with a wine tasting paired with cheese, cured meats and chocolate.

Cycle and Sip is just as it sounds, though the sipping happens after the cycling — for safety purposes, of course. Cyclists of all levels are invited to join in on a scenic 16-mile guided bicycle tour from Washington Crossing Historic Park to New Hope or Lambertvville and back. Afterwards, the group enjoys a post-workout wine tasting at the vineyard with the aforementioned meats, cheeses and chocolates. You can hop on board for Cycle and Sip on these upcoming Saturdays: April 29th, May 6th, May 20th, June 3rd and June 17th. Each ride will run you $50 per person, and they’re BYO-bike and helmet.

Wine Tasting and Yoga welcomes yogis of all levels to enjoy one hour of vinyasa yoga in the vineyard. After savasana, the group heads into a private wine tasting accompanied by — you guessed it! — a cheese, chocolate and cured meet pairing, because dreams do come true. Stop by the vineyard, mat in tow, on these Sundays: April 30th, May 7th, May 28th, June 4th, June 25th, July 9th, July 23rd, August 6th and August 20th. Each session will run you $45 for a wine and yoga-filled good time.

Registration for these events is required. You can check out more details and reserve your spot here.

