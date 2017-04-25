I’ve been keeping my lips sealed while we tried to figure out just how we were going to make rebounder classes — yes, as in fitness classes done on mini trampolines (eeee!) — work at this year’s Be Well Philly Boot Camp, our ladies-only all-day wellness extravaganza, going down June 3rd. But now, my friends, we know. So I can FINALLY spill the beans.

Here’s the deal: This year, Graduate Hospital’s Freehouse Fitness will be leading 15-minute rebounder workouts at Be Well Philly Boot Camp in our Silent Studio powered by Verizon, which will be nestled in our Marketplace. This Silent Studio will feature those sweet wireless “silent disco” headphones so that you can jump around with music and hear the instructor, all without actually making any noise. Ah-mazing, right?

Freehouse Fitness will be bringing 10 rebounders for folks to hop on, with 15-minute classes running from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. As Freehouse owner Dana Auriemma tells us, “This sample-size workout will take you through five to six exercises found in a Freehouse Fitness rebounding class, no experience required! It’s ridiculously fun and will leave you a little sweaty and feeling great.” I’ve tried their rebounder classes and I can confirm, jumping around on a mini trampoline and calling it a workout is just as fun as it sounds. Plus, Auriemma notes, the workout is nice and easy on your joints and is great for your lymphatic system.

So make sure to put that on your Be Well Philly Boot Camp must-do list! And if you haven’t snagged your ticket to Be Well Philly Boot Camp (WHAT are you waiting for?), you can do that here.

