They made the announcement in an Instagram post yesterday.

Herban Quality Eats | Photo via Instagram

Well, this is sad: University City’s Herban Quality Eats, a fast-casual eatery that focused on healthy homestyle food (think: quinoa mac and cheese) announced on Instagram yesterday that they will be closing their doors for good this Friday, April 28th.

The eatery opened back in December of 2015 (you can read all about their mission as it was then here), but co-owner Kalefe Wright says that over the past year and half, “The location has been slower to develop than expected, and traffic recently decreased as a major has relocated.” (The eatery sits on Drexel’s campus.)

You can see their full Instagram post below, and if you want to get a last taste, make sure to head there before Friday!

