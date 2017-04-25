Well, this is sad: University City’s Herban Quality Eats, a fast-casual eatery that focused on healthy homestyle food (think: quinoa mac and cheese) announced on Instagram yesterday that they will be closing their doors for good this Friday, April 28th.

The eatery opened back in December of 2015 (you can read all about their mission as it was then here), but co-owner Kalefe Wright says that over the past year and half, “The location has been slower to develop than expected, and traffic recently decreased as a major has relocated.” (The eatery sits on Drexel’s campus.)

You can see their full Instagram post below, and if you want to get a last taste, make sure to head there before Friday!

We regret to announce that Herban will be closing its doors on Friday 4/28. It has been an incredible experience building this concept and serving our customers. Thank you for your support along the way! Pop by this week for your last fix of jerk chicken, sweet potato mash, and walnut coriander sauce! A post shared by Herban Quality Eats (@herbanqualityeats) on Apr 24, 2017 at 9:47am PDT

