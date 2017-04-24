You’re going to do a lot of quick exercise switches in this week’s workout — meaning you won’t have a chance to get bored. Here’s the deal: You’ll start out this down-the-ladder workout with 20 kettlebell swings. After that, you’ll decrease your reps by two for every new exercise — from tuck jumps to plank jumping jacks to rows — on the way down the ladder until you finish with just two pull-ups. Doesn’t sound too hard, right? Oh! But you’re going to complete the entire circuit four times. You can do it!

Be Well Workout of the Week: The Boredom-Defying Full-Body Workout

Instructions: repeat circuit four times.

20 kettlebell swings

18 seated band rows

16 skiers (single count)

14 plank jacks

12 band chest flies

10 single-leg floor taps

8 band tricep extensions

6 burpees

4 tuck jumps

2 pull-ups

Explanation of exercises

*Click the links below for video how-tos.

Kettlebell swings: Standing with feet about hip-width apart, hold a kettlebell in front of you both both hands. Bend your knees into a squat, swinging the kettlebell back through your legs as you drop down and forward to about shoulder height as you stand. Repeat in a fluid motion.

Seated band rows: Sitting on the floor with legs together and straight out in front of you, loop a resistance band around your feet and hold one end in each hand. Starting with arms extended in front of you, pull your elbows straight back, squeezing your shoulder blades together. Extend arms slowly to return to the starting position.

Skiers: Stand in a split stance, with right foot about a foot in front of the left. Jump in place and switch legs so your left foot is in the front. Repeat the motion, pumping your arms in rhythm: left arm forward when left foot is forward, right arm forward when right foot is forward. Left and right counts as one rep.

Plank jacks: With your body in plank position, keep upper body stable as you jump your feet out wide then back in, like a jumping jack.

Resistance band chest flies: Loop your resistance band around something sturdy (a pole, for instance) at chest height, and standing facing away from the band, grab each handle of the band. Standing with your feet staggered and keep your arms raised to the side at chest height, pull the band handles forward, allowing your hands to meet at your chest. Slowly return to start and repeat.

Single-leg floor taps: Standing on your left foot, reach your right leg out straight behind you so that it is parallel to the ground as you slightly bend your left leg to lean forward and tap the floor with your right hand. Drive back up to standing, and repeat, keeping your right leg floating for all reps. Then switch.

Resistance band tricep extensions: Standing with your feet hip-width apart and slightly staggered, loop the resistance band under one foot. Holding a handle in each hand, raise your arms so that your biceps are framing your head and your hands are together behind your head. Extend your forearms up straight overhead. Return to start and repeat.

Burpees: Just like an up-down in football. Put your hands on the ground, jump your feet out behind you so you’re in push-up position, hit your chest to the ground, and bring your feet back in, stand up.

Tuck jumps: Stand with feet hip width apart and drop to a squat. As you stand, explode into a jump, driving your knees into your chest. As you land, drop into a squat to repeat, making it one fluid, continuous motion.

Pull-ups: Suspend yourself on the pull-up bar with your hands a little wider than shoulder-width apart. Pull yourself up, keeping your body as straight as possible, until your chest reaches the bar. Slowly return to the starting position and repeat. (If you’re struggling with pull-ups, try these alternatives instead.)

Audrey McKenna Hasse is the owner of A.M.Fit, a personal training and healthy consultation business on the Main Line. You’ll find her workouts every week right here on Be Well Philly.

