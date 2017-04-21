Put This on Your Calendar: Free Roaming Outdoor Boot Camp

Charge Performance and Wellness has a new boot camp series on deck — it’s called the Rise and Grind for Summer Bootcamp, and starts on May 7th. And to give us all little taste of what to expect at it, the Bella Vista gym has scheduled a boot camp preview event on Thursday, April 27th — and it’s totally free. And yes, you are invited.

The workout will start at Dilworth Park at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 27th, with Charles, the owner of Charge, leading a quick warm-up. Then the group will take off for a 1.5-mile run to Hawthorne Park, off of 12th Street, with Charles cranking motivating tunes the whole way. Once you land at Hawthorne Park, trainer Alana Messina will lead a 20-minute boot camp-style workout. And that’s not all: After getting your butt kicked by Alana at Hawthorne Park, you’ll run to the Charge gym, located at 928 Christian Street, for another 20-minute workout there.

After killing this multi-part workout, Charge and Snap Kitchen will be providing some much needed (and well-deserved!) refreshments and prizes. Again, this event is free, but Charge asks that you register here.

Like what you’re reading? Stay in touch with Be Well Philly—here’s how: