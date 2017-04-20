The Checkup: How This Common Ingredient Could Be Making You Fat 

And more must-know reads for your morning.

By  | 

• Put dooooown the salt shaker: New research published in the Journal of Clinical Investigation found that folks were hungrier when they were on higher-sodium diets than when they were on lower-sodium diets consuming the same number of daily calories and nutrients. And being hungrier means there’s a greater chance you’ll reach for that 3 p.m. office-kitchen donut. Womp, womp. [TIME]

Kim Kardashian thanked the flu for helping her lose six pounds and the Internet lost its damn mind. [Elle]

• In case you need to talk yourself into splurging on a massage, know that they are good for WAY more than soothing sore muscles. [Men’s Health]

• An excuse to indulge in a chai latte: Cardamom may be a secret wonder ingredient when it comes to your skin, thanks to its anti-inflammatory powers. [Well + Good]

Metallic running shorts are having a moment. And we have to say, we don’t hate it. [MindBodyGreen]

Like what you’re reading? Stay in touch with Be Well Philly—here’s how:

Read More About: , , , ,

Around The Web

Be respectful of our online community and contribute to an engaging conversation. We reserve the right to ban impersonators and remove comments that contain personal attacks, threats, or profanity, or are flat-out offensive. By posting here, you are permitting Philadelphia magazine and Metro Corp. to edit and republish your comment in all media.