4 Cheap (or Free!) Outdoor Workout Series to Have on Your Radar for Spring

Your schedule may be packed, but there’s always room for a cheap (or free!) outdoor workout, right?

With the next few weeks come a bunch of fun and cheap (or, in a few cases, free!) outdoor workout series to add to our calendars. There are almost too many to keep track of! What a nice problem to have, right? Here, a handy guide to help you keep it all straight. Happy sweating!

1. Yoga on the Pier

When: 7 a.m. Monday through Friday, 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9:30 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays

Where: Race Street Pier, 121 North Christopher Columbus Boulevard, Delaware Waterfront

Cost: Free (donations accepted)

Yoga on the Pier is a staple for us Philly yogis during the warmer months, so we were pretty excited to announce the start of the season, earlier this month, which brings a little bit more fitness-filled fun this year with the addition of weekly bridge runs. You can read all about it here and, remember: YOP is BYO-mat.

2. Unite Fitness Outdoor Series

When: Starts Sunday, April 30th at 10 a.m.

Where: The Schuylkill Banks at Locust Walk

Cost: $10 per session or $65 for all eight sessions

These hourlong weekly cross-training runs, which will happen every Sunday for eight weeks starting next weekend, will be much like Unite Fitness’s occasional pop-up cross-training runs, combining running with pit stops for bodyweight and strength exercises like lunges and burpees. Yeah — it is not an easy workout, but you will certainly earn your post-workout brunch. FYI: You have to sign up before class if you want to join in.

3. Yoga on the Banks

When: Starting May 6th, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, Tuesdays at 6 p.m.

Where: 25th and Locusts Streets, on the Schuylkill Banks

Cost: Donation-based

Like Yoga on the Pier, Yoga on the Banks is a great way to enjoy beautiful views of a river while peeking through your legs in down-dog. There’s no limit to the class, but I’d suggest showing up early so you don’t get stuck in the last row, unable to hear the instructor. Keep up-to-date on the Yoga on the Banks goings-on here.

4. hgAthletics West Philly Workout Series

When: Monthly starting Monday, May 8th

Where: Locations vary.

Cost: Free

HgAthletics, Honeygrow’s fitness arm, has announced the return of their warm-weather workout series with Philadelphia Runner. The workout takes place on the second Monday of every month from May through August, each one at a different location with a different trainer. (They’re really keeping us on our toes, huh?) One constant is that you’ll get 20 percent off your post-workout meal at Honeygrow. Stay in the know and RSVP for this workout series here.

