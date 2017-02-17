Philly Runners: Let’s Find Helen, This Week’s Adoptable Running Dog, a Home!

Every week, we team up with local shelter-running group the Monster Milers to feature an adoptable dog who could make a great running or fitness companion. This week’s feature has been our dog of the week before … twice, actually. Helen has been with Northern Liberties’ Street Tails Animal Rescue since October 2015 — that’s almost a full 500 days! She’s been one of the Milers’ favorite running buddies since she stepped foot, er, paw into the rescue and they simply can’t understand why no one’s scooped her up. So, Philly running community, how about we make it a point to find this gal a home?

As you might’ve noticed, Helen is chubby but great running buddy. But her antics and sassy personality are what make outings with her fun. She will always run with an entourage, but get her out on a solo run and she may run or she may insist on going into one of her neighborhood’s dog-friendly coffee shops for a treat … it really all depends on this diva’s mood. Running/relaxing/treats: Many of us probably agree with Helen’s list of favorite things.

And if you live in a loud and construction-filled area of the city — or just like to sing loudly and badly in the shower — this would be no problem with Helen because another interesting trait about Helen is that she’s deaf. This has hurt her prospects at the rescue though, because when she meets potential adopters, she often gives them what looks to be a stink-eye. Without being able to hear, she tends to observe differently than other dogs and this can lead to her being overlooked. The Monster Milers hope that you will stop in at Street Tails and spend some extra time getting to know her — and also fall in love like they have! You can find out how you can stop in and hang with Helen below.

Name: Helen

Age: 2 years, 11 months

Breed: Pit bull mix

Size: 60 pounds

Background: Helen came to Street Tails as a puppy. She was adopted but returned when her adopters could no longer care for her.

If you’re interested in adopting Helen, you can find her at Street Tails Animal Rescue in Northern Liberties. You can fill out an adoption application here, or contact them by phone (267-761-9434) or email. And for more awww-worthy photos, check out our previous adoptable running dogs here.

…………….

We work with The Monster Milers each and every week to profile local running dogs waiting to be adopted. The Monster Milers are a group of runners who help shelter dogs burn off energy and get much-needed exercise by taking them on runs around the city, and they also just launched their first-of-it’s-kind Adopt a Running Buddy foster program. If you’re not in the market for a pup right now, but would still love to help out homeless dogs, you can always become a Monster Miler volunteer or foster parent. Find out more about how to get started with those processes here.

Like what you’re reading? Stay in touch with Be Well Philly—here’s how: