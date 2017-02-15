Watch Out, Sweetgreen: Another Salad Chain Is Coming to Rittenhouse

Our friends over on BizPhilly just clued us in on the news that Knit Wit, the much-loved boutique at 1729 Chestnut Street, has lost its lease (don’t worry, they plan to open another location soon. And yes, there is a lost-our-lease sale happening). What’s replacing them, you ask? That would be Just Salad, a salad chain based in New York City.

This will be the first Philly location for Just Salad, which has a slew of locations in places like NYC, Chicago and, interestingly, Hong Kong. Like Sweetgreen, which will be just a hop, skip and a throw away from them (they’re at 1821 Chestnut Street), the spot focuses on salads (who would’ve guessed?) and grain bowls, splitting their signature creations into a slew of categories: “Value,” “Health” and “Awesome.” You can also build your own. According to their website, they focus on local and organic ingredients where possible. And for those who consider salad rabbit food, they also sling wraps and soup.

According to Michael Klein over at Philly.com, the salad spot is planning for a spring opening.

Like what you’re reading? Stay in touch with Be Well Philly—here’s how: