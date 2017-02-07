The Checkup: How Much Water Should You Really Drink Every Day?

• According to registered dietitian Amy Shapiro, the eight-glasses-a-day rule is alright — but it’s probably not accurate when it comes to how much water you should actually be drinking in a day. She says to instead multiply your weight by two-thirds and boom: That’s around how many ounces of water you should be downing a day — and it’s probably over 64. [Bon Appétit]

• Hey, parents! The FDA is really not down with Hyland’s Baby Teething Tablets — and for good reason, it seems. [Slate]

• Here’s a question: What will happen to all the undocumented doctors in the US if the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals is repealed? In this video, a few of them — including a resident at Penn — weigh in. [The Atlantic]

• Wondering what Tom Brady eats in a day? Elle’s got the answers. Hint: He’s not down with nightshades due to inflammation. [Elle]

• Proof we are getting lazier and lazier (or just less car-dependent?): Vespa created a robot that will carry your stuff — like groceries and so on — around for you. [CNN]

