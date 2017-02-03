Meet Breezy, This Week’s Adoptable Running Dog

Breezy, whose name matches his running style, is hanging out at ACCT — soon to undergo renovations, limiting spots for pups — waiting for his forever home. The folks from the Monster Milers say he’s a great runner who would make a great cold-weather training partner. So go spring him from ACCT, why don’t you?

Name: Breezy

Age: 4 years

Breed: Labrador Retriever/Pit Bull Terrier mix

Size: 45 pounds

Background: Breezy was found as a stray.

Running style: As his name suggests, Breezy is a smooth runner, who can keep you company for those cold winter miles.

Why Breezy could be the right dog for you: Breezy has loving eyes and a smooth brindle coat. He is already housetrained, loves treats, and even knows “sit” and “stay.” ACCT Philly will be undergoing some much-needed renovation soon, and space for dogs will be limited. Breezy needs to find an adopter or foster family soon!

If you’re interested in adopting Breezy, stop by ACCT, open 365 days at year, at 111 West Hunting Park Avenue and ask about adopting. His animal ID is A34397765. For more information about the adoption process, visit their website. And for more awww-worthy photos, check out our previous adoptable running dogs here.

……………..

We work with The Monster Milers each and every week to profile local running dogs waiting to be adopted. The Monster Milers are a group of runners who help shelter dogs burn off energy and get much-needed exercise by taking them on runs around the city, and they also just launched their first-of-it’s-kind Adopt a Running Buddy foster program. If you’re not in the market for a pup right now, but would still love to help out homeless dogs, you can always become a Monster Miler volunteer or foster parent. Find out more about how to get started with those processes here.

Like what you’re reading? Stay in touch with Be Well Philly—here’s how: