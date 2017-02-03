Fact: Tackling the trails in 32-degree weather is easier when you know there’s a breakfast pizza at the finish line.

If I were a in dog in a pound, the description on my kennel would read something along the lines of “feisty and treat-driven.” The incentive of a good meal waiting for me at the end of any not-so-pleasant task goes a long way in making sure said task gets done.

I know I am not alone in this sentiment, and considering #RunStreakPHL — where folks are taking on the task of running at least one mile every day this month, regardless of how miserably chilly the temps are — is currently underway and spring training just kicked off, I figured now would be a good time to bring you guys an updated version of our Philly Runner’s Brunch Guide. Below, seven awesome brunch spots nestled near super-popular Philly running spots. Because tackling the trails in 32-degree weather is just more likely to happen when you know there’s a breakfast pizza or a plate of pancakes in it for you at the end, right?

If you’re running the Schuylkill River Trail and ending in East Falls …

Go to: In Riva

4116 Ridge Avenue, East Falls

You can literally see this spot from the Schuylkill River Trail, like your long run’s light at the end of the tunnel. And if you need any more convincing to make a post-run pit-stop here, I’ve got these two words for you: Breakfast Pizza — topped with smoked bacon, egg, potato and onion. And once warmer weather comes around, do note: They also have a dog-friendly outdoor area where you can chow down with your four-legged running buddy.

If you’re running the Schuylkill River Trail and ending in Manayunk …

Go to: Winnie’s LeBus Manayunk

4266 Main Street, Manayunk

Be warned: There will probably be a crowd — but the extensive brunch cocktail menu alone (hey, you earned it, right?) is enough to make this place post-run pit-stop-worthy. You can atone for your cocktail with the High-Protein Six-Grain Pancakes.

If you’re running the Schuylkill River Trail and ending near the Art Museum …

Go to: La Calaca Feliz

2321 Fairmount Avenue, Fairmount

Guys, during brunch, you can add bacon and eggs to this Fairmount spot’s guacamole appetizer. HEAVENLY, am I right? And that’s just for starters: For your main course — hey, you’ve got to refuel, right? — you can go the healthy route with the Kale Salad or the more traditional brunch route with Huevos Rancheros. Mmmmm.

If you’re running the Schuylkill Banks …

Go to: Honey’s Sit ’N Eat

2101 South Street, Fitler Square

Yes, you will have to wait a minute (suggestion: get one of your non-runner friends to wait it out with a book while you take on the trail) — but the latkes are OH so worth it. Trust. Note: They’re cash-only, so you’ll want to stuff some cash into your pocket.

If you’re running the Ben Franklin Bridge …

Go to: High Street on Market

308 Market Street Old City



You know what will get you over the bridge and back again in blustering wind? The thought of this all-day cafe’s Forager breakfast sandwich — stuffed with a farm egg, seared king oyster mushrooms, braised kale and Swiss cheese — waiting for you at the finish line. We suggest toting a loaf of their Buckwheat Cherry bread home with you, too. Stripp’d on North 3rd Street also offers some banging brunch options (think: Chipotle Guac Toast and spicy green juice).

If you’re running the Wissahickon …

Go to: Trolley Car Cafe

7619 Germantown Avenue, Mount Airy

This cafe right off of the Wissahickon has an extensive menu of breakfast items, and for the wild brunch-goers out there, they’ve ALSO got adult milkshakes. SAY whaaaat?

If you’re running the Haverford College Nature Trail …

Go to: White Dog Cafe

379 West Lancaster Avenue, Haverford

This location is a smidge fancier than its University City counterpart, so you may want to stash a facewipe or two in your leggings pocket to wipe your sweat before walking in and ordering the Avocado BLT. Because does anything sound better post-run than an Avocado BLT complete with a fried egg? No. The answer is no.

