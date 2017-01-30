A simple 30-minute workout to keep your New Year’s glow going strong.

If you took on our Be Well Philly No-Gym-Necessary New Year’s Workout Challenge, hopefully you are feeling fit, strong, and ready to continue working hard. But, still, we all know it can be easy to slide back into old habits once the New Year’s glow wears off. So, let’s not let that happen this year — let’s keep up the hard work with this workout, shall we?!

For this workout you are going to complete the following circuit as many times as you can in 30 minutes. Pretty simple — but definitely not easy. Good luck!

Be Well Workout of the Week: A 30-Minute Workout Worth Bookmarking

Repeat circuit as many times as possible in 30 minutes.

40 squats

30 bicycle crunches (single count)

25 arm haulers

20 push-ups

15 sit-ups

10 burpees

5 pull-ups

Audrey McKenna Hasse is the owner of A.M.Fit, a personal training and healthy consultation business on the Main Line. You’ll find her workouts every Monday right here on Be Well Philly.

