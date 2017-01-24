The Checkup: Science Finds Unexpected Upside of Sweating in Saunas

• Bet you weren’t thinking your gym sauna sessions were helping your brain out, did you? Well, they could be: A new 20-year study performed in Finland found that men who hung out in the sauna four to seven times per week were significantly less likely to be diagnosed with dementia or Alzheimer’s than those who visited the sauna once a week. You don’t have to tell us twice! [Huffington Post]

• Finally, a study that just might succeed in getting you to stop sitting so darn much. Turns out, sitting too much can age you by nearly a decade. Ack! [TIME]

• Fika: the new hygge — as in, the Danish trend of getting cozy AF — but for the office. [Well + Good]

• Do you have asthma? Well, despite what doctors have told you, you might not. Turns out, asthma diagnoses are often inaccurate. Excuse me while I go call my doctor. [Refinery29]

• BREAKING NEWS, guys: Baby carrots are just big carrots that have been cut down to baby size! Did you know this? (Am I the only person who did not know this?) [New York Times]

