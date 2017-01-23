The No-Gym-Required New Year’s Workout Challenge: Week 4

YOU DID IT! You made it ALL the way to the fourth and final week of the No-Gym-Required New Year’s Workout Challenge. Go ahead, give yourself a giant pat on the back. And then, let’s get to sweating through this last week of workouts!

Monday: The Ultimate Bodyweight Workout

This workout is done using only your bodyweight as resistance. So, you can do this workout literally anywhere, no equipment needed! You have 20 reps of every exercise, and three rounds to get through. So find a spot big enough to do some jumping around, and get ready to sweat, folks!

20 reps of each exercise x 3 rounds

Squat jumps

Push-ups

Mountain climbers

Lunge jumps

Sit-ups

Ski jumpers

Squat thrusts

Bridges

Ab twists

Tuesday: Cardio for 30 to 60 minutes

Choose any form of cardio you’d like and get going! This can be running, dancing to Beyoncé in front of your mirror, biking — whatever makes you happy. Just make sure to keep going for at least 30 minutes.

Wednesday: Yoga or Pilates

Because Wednesdays call for some zen, are we right? You can either go to a yoga or Pilates class or, if you don’t see yourself making it out of the house, you can opt for an online on-demand yoga class. Pssst: Verge Yoga has tons of online options here.

Thursday: Sprint intervals

It’s that time again: Yep, interval time. As always, start by warming up for five minutes with a walk or light jog. Then, you’re going to do a combination of sprinting and recovering for the duration of the workout.

And remember, no matter what your fitness level, you can do this workout. Maybe your sprint is just a faster walk. Wherever you are, just work harder than your normal pace for the sprint, and then take advantage of your recovery. Good luck!

Complete this circuit twice

20 sec sprint :: 20 sec recovery

30 sec sprint :: 30 sec recovery

40 sec sprint :: 40 sec recovery

50 sec sprint :: 50 sec recovery

60 sec sprint :: 60 sec recovery

50 sec sprint :: 50 sec recovery

40 sec sprint :: 40 sec recovery

30 sec sprint :: 30 sec recovery

20 sec sprint :: 20 sec recovery

Friday: The Challenge

Congratulations! You have officially reached the end of a month of serious workouts. To commemorate the occasion, let’s do the Challenge Workout one more time, just to see how far you’ve come over the past few weeks. Now is the time to give it all you’ve got — push yourself to run faster and work harder than you have thus far and be proud of the work you have done. You know the drill with this workout at this point, but just in case you forget or you are just joining us for the first time, here it is one more time.

First, you’re going to head outside. Always start by warming up for a few minutes. This can be a light jog or a fast-paced walk. Once you’re warm, run (or walk, or walk/run, or whatever it takes to finish) until you complete one mile. (This is four laps around a track or you can run with a fitness app to gauge your distance.) Record how long it took.

Next, you’re going to do a strength circuit. You’ll start with 10 reps of each exercise in the circuit below and then do a 30-second sprint (this can be done on any piece of cardio equipment at the gym, running outside, or in your living room doing toe taps on a step, high knees in place, running up and down the steps, etc.). After that, you are going to repeat the circuit doing nine reps of each exercise followed by a 30-second sprint, then eight reps followed by a 30-second sprint, and so on until you complete one rep of each exercise and one final sprint.

The Challenge Workout Circuit

• Run 1 mile

• Complete the circuit doing the reps as follows: 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1

Burpees

Sit-ups

Push-ups

Lunge jumps (do the number of reps indicated on each side)

Arm haulers

Skiers (do the number of reps indicated on each side)

Tricep dips (do on the side of a bench, coffee table or couch)

30-second sprint

Just getting started? You can find the first three weeks of the No-Gym-Required New Year’s Workout Challenge below.

Audrey McKenna Hasse is the owner of A.M.Fit, a personal training and healthy consultation business on the Main Line. You’ll find her workouts every Monday right here on Be Well Philly.

