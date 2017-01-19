Adios, Netflix: 5 Healthy Winter Date Ideas Around Philly

Come under-40-degree weather, it’s easy to trade creative and active date ideas — like, say, biking as far as your legs can take you on the SRT and refueling with margaritas and tacos at Manayunk’s Taqueria Feliz — in for lazy nights of Netflix and delivery. If you’ve been at a loss for how to spend time with your significant other — off of the couch — during these cold months, we’ve got some date ideas that will get you movin’ (and score you thoughtfulness points). Feel free to take all the planning credit … we won’t tell.

Psst: If a plain ol’ dinner date is more your speed, we’ve got plenty of healthy date-night recommendations here.

First: Go rock climbing at Go Vertical Indoor Rock Gym

Then: Grab Vietnamese food at Same Same

Rock climbing checks off all of my winter-physical-activity boxes: It’s indoors, it’s fun and it’s affordable, with a day pass at Northern Liberties’ Go Vertical ringing in at $19. Plus, great food post-workout fuel is just a short walk away. My pick: Same Same, a bangin’ Vietnamese spot on 2nd Street, that can easily accommodate your date’s dietary needs, whatever they be — gluten-free, vegan, and so on.

First: Go ice skating at Winterfest

Then: Get coffee at Menagerie Coffee

Have you BEEN to Winterfest lately? Complete with ski lodge-like warm quarters — with hot chocolate and fires (and Chickie’s & Pete’s cheese fries, too) — to escape to when your legs get tired from gliding around the rink, it makes for a pretty sweet date spot, day or night. We suggest warming your hands with a cup of Joe at the oh-so-cute Menagerie afterwards.

First: Do candlelight yoga at Amrita Yoga and Wellness

Then: Play ping pong (and grab a cider) at Frankford Hall

Um, what’s more romantic than candlelight yoga, really? If it’s not too difficult a task (I know the suggestion of couples’ yoga can be a bit divisive), we suggest you drag your date to this Sunday evening class (they’ll thank you after) — and promise them a competitive game of ping pong and a beer at the neighboring Frankford Hall afterward.

First: Bundle up for a hike through the Wissahickon; find suggested routes here.

Then: Grab brunch at Valley Green Inn

Sure, this may sound like something your grandparents would do on a Sunday morning — and honestly, they’re on to something. We suggest following suit. If you opt for the unpaved trails instead of Forbidden Drive, you’ll both be feeling some serious burn in your glutes by date’s end — and you’ll have earned a plate of pancakes!

First: Run … to Philadelphia Brewing Company (or Yards, or New Liberty Distillery)

Then: Hunker down for a well-earned beer (or cocktail).

This is a choose-your-own-adventure date that’s sure to please, wherever you end up. We suggest strapping on your running shoes (hello, endorphins) and pounding the pavement to one of the many local breweries or distilleries around town (a lot of ‘em give tours) for a drink or two.

