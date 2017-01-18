Philadelphia Running Calendar: 10 Spring 2017 Races to Have on Your Radar

Time flies. Case in point: Believe it or not, spring racing season is right around the corner. Soooo, if you’ve got your sights set on crossing a finish line or two, it’s time to hop off the couch and get training.

And because we know that abandoning reruns of New Girl in favor of your running shoes is hard (been there), we’ve got a little something to get you amped up about spring running season. We, with the help of some of our favorite Philly runners, have put together a list of 10 awesome spring races in Philly. Read through, pick a few to tackle, then get to training!

Run the Vineyards 5-Miler

When: April 30th, 2017

Where: Heritage Vineyards, Mullica Hill

Because, tell us, what beats a race — chip-timed, at that — that ends with a complimentary glass of wine and live music at a wine vineyard? That’s right: Nothing.

Tyler Arboretum 10K Trail Run

When: April 8th, 2017

Where: Tyler Arboretum, Media

Be prepared for unpredictable weather at this early-spring race (runners were victim to rain and snow last year). But despite the who-knows weather, the small race — capped at 400 runners — is always a quick sell-out. It’s probably got its pretty wooded course, complete with a handful of creek crossings, to thank. And as Charge Performance and Wellness owner Charles Scogna notes, it’s a great opportunity to get a trail run in outside of your usual haunts (hello, Wissahickon and Fairmount Park).

Broad Street Run

When: May 7th, 2017

Where: Broad Street and West Fisher Avenue, North Philly

I debated leaving Broad Street — the 10-miler down Broad Street that basically doubles as a Philly holiday, with folks from all across the city coming out to cheer runners on — off this list, because, well, duh. But alas, a big chunk of the runners we reached out to named this spring race as one of their favorites, mostly thanks to whole new view you have of Philly after pounding the pavement from one end of the city to the other. Needless to say, if you haven’t run it, you should — just know that your spot is at the will of a lottery.

Stroehmann Bakeries Back on My Feet 5-Miler

When: March 25th, 2017

Where: Schuylkill Trail Connector

This race, which supports the local nonprofit Back on My Feet, bills itself as the perfect timed event to see how your Broad Street Run training is coming along: it’s half the distance and falls smack-dab in the middle of training leading up to the 10-miler. But more than that, local runners love the race for its feel-good vibes. (And we hear there’s some bread in it for you, too.)

Pickle Run

When: March 18th, 2017

Where: 351 Gradyville Road, Newtown Square

This 3.4-mile prediction run — where you try to finish as close to your predicted time as possible, sans timing devices — takes runners through the trails of the lovely Ridley Creek State Park. But, as Philadelphia Runner’s Liz Pagonis notes, the real draw to the race is the prizes. Guess you’ll just have to trek the trails to see what she’s talkin’ about.

ODDyssey Half Marathon

When: June 11th, 2017

Where: Please Touch Museum, Fairmount Park

Consider this a half marathon with a dose of humor: Costumes are encouraged (and yes, there are prizes for the best dressed), there are optional race challenges along the course, and the 13.1-mile race ends with a nice, cold beer, live music, and a massage. Yes, please!

Valley Forge Revolutionary 5-Mile Run

When: April 23rd, 2017

Where: Valley Forge National Historical Park

Be warned: This course, which runs throughout the oh-so-green Valley Forge National Historical Park, is quite the hilly masterpiece. But that doesn’t stop it from being a hit every year. Plus, for all you history buffs out there, it’s basically a running history lesson.

Run for Clean Air

When: April 9, 2017

Where: Philadelphia Museum of Art

When was the last time you celebrated Earth Day? We’ll wait. If your answer is never, here is your opportunity. Back in 2015, this long-running race (it’s been around since 1981) added a 10K option to the mix, so runners have their choice of 3.1 miles or 6.1 miles, all in celebration of this lovely planet we live on. And as local runner Amanda Collett notes, you’ll go home with a finisher’s medal made from repurposed materials, which is pretty darn neat.

Schuylkill River Relay

When: April 22nd, 2017

Where: Saint Michael’s Park, Mont Clare

This race — a 50K relay run entirely on the Schuylkill River Trail — debuted last year as a part of Sly Fox’s SPREEKEND, where they introduced their newest SRT Ale. Naturally, the chip-timed race ended with beer, along with live music. AND folks even had the option of camping out on the SRT after the race. Needless to say, the whole affair was a hit — and we’re guessing, it will only get better this year.

The Love Run

When: March 26th, 2017

Where: Eakins Oval

When this race debuted three years ago, it was an instant sellout thanks to Philly’s puzzling lack of longer-distance races during the springtime — and it’s continued its sellout streak every year since, enticing thousands of runners with lures like relay options, team Port-a-Potties, and a bumping finish-line festival. If you want in, do note that registration prices jump on January 31st!

