Calling All Bartenders! Inspired Brews Is Hosting a Cocktail-Making Competition 

I’m not going to lie: I was very skeptical of kombucha cocktails for a long time. But then, last year, Old City fermentary Inspired Brews served up gingerbread kombucha cocktails — yes, complete with liquor — at our Be Well Philly Underground Holiday Party, and let me tell you: they were, pleasantly (and unexpectedly), the bomb dot com. So it’s no surprise that Inspired Brews is now delving into the world of kombucha cocktails a bit more, hosting their first-ever Kombucha Cocktail Throwdown next Monday, January 23rd. And they want you, Philly-area bartenders, to show off your skills!

Here’s the deal: The cost to enter the competition as a bartender is $5, and once you enter, you’ll be told what ingredients and kombucha flavors will be available to you on the day of the contest (local spirit participants include Federal Distilling, Boardroom Spirits, Art in the Age, Rowhouse Spirits, La Colombe and Bluebird Distiliing). The throwdown is a bracket-style competition, and at the end, whoever churns out the most drool-worthy kombucha cocktail will go home with the combined $5 bartender fees — and bragging rights, of course.

The entry deadline for bartenders is January 20th. You can learn more and sign up here. And all you non-bartenders, you’re welcome to watch the action go down, too — you just have to purchase a free ticket here.

Like what you’re reading? Stay in touch with Be Well Philly—here’s how: