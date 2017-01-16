If on January 1st, you vowed that 2017 would be the year you become the next Jillian Michaels, and now — a mere 16 days in — you’ve already fallen off the workout wagon, Kimpton’s Hotel Monaco is here to swoop in and save you from self-sabotage. On Sunday, January 29th, the hotel is hosting their third annual Resolution Rx event to keep you on track, with tons of $5 fitness classes from studios around the city, mini massages and acupuncture (!!) and healthy grub.

Here’s the deal: Between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Sunday, Hotel Monaco will be hosting eight 45-minute $5 fitness classes, including yoga with Three Queens Yoga, barre with Allongee, Zumba with Philly Dance Fitness and HIIT with City Fitness’s Brian Duren. Along with the classes, Solidcore will also be on deck doling out workout tips and techniques, and Fabriq Spa will be helping folks recharge post-sweat session with mini massages and acupuncture. And about that food we mentioned: Red Owl Tavern will be providing healthy snacks, and Inspired Brews will be handing out kombucha samples, complimentary with your class ticket purchase. And before I forget, here’s the best part of it all: All proceeds from the event go to Back on My Feet. So you get a wallet-friendly sweat session in AND you’re supporting a good cause. #Winning

If you want in, make sure to snag your $5 fitness class tickets here — last year they went quick. And note, they’re also hosting a donation-based Flywheel class (with proceeds going to Back on My Feet) on Saturday, January 28th at 4:30 p.m. You can snag tickets for that here.

Here’s to hopping back in the workout saddle! (Again.)

Like what you’re reading? Stay in touch with Be Well Philly—here’s how: