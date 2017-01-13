Meet Slush Puppie, This week’s Adoptable Running Dog 

Ummmmmm, can we all just take a moment to appreciate the undeniable cuteness of this week’s adoptable running pup? His name is Slush Puppie (yes, with an i and an e), and he’s not yet a year old, so he’s new to the running game. That said, the Monster Milers are confident he’ll make for a great running partner once he grows up a little bit. Learn more about him below.

Name: Slush Puppie (formerly Champ)

Age: 6-9 months

Breed: Mixed breed, Labrador Retriever/Pit Bull Terrier

Size: 33 pounds

Background: Slush was found as a stray.

Running style: Slush should be a great runner, but his bones and joints need more time to develop. He’s also a little underweight. Short, slow-ish runs are perfect for him now, though.

Why Slush could be the right dog for you: Slush is full of puppy excitement and energy. He loves exploring on walks but will also climb into your lap to snuggle. He is an eager learner and highly motivated by food. He could live with other dogs but is a little too excitable for cats. Do you have room for this golden-eyed boy in your home?

You can find out more about Slush Puppie (and other adoptable animals) here. If you are interested in adopting him, you can email PAWS at dogs@phillypaws.org, call them at 215-298-9680, ext. 16 or fill out an application here. His animal ID isA34365276. And for more awww-worthy photos, check out our previous adoptable running dogs here.

We work with The Monster Milers each and every week to profile local running dogs waiting to be adopted. The Monster Milers are a group of runners who help shelter dogs burn off energy and get much-needed exercise by taking them on runs around the city, and they also just launched their first-of-it’s-kind Adopt a Running Buddy foster program. If you’re not in the market for a pup right now, but would still love to help out homeless dogs, you can always become a Monster Miler volunteer or foster parent. Find out more about how to get started with those processes here.

