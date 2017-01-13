• Confession: I spend roughly 87 percent of my disposable income on skincare products from Septa and Kiehl’s. That might soon change thanks to this dermatologist-approved list of (cheaper) drugstore finds, from retinol cream to acne-clearing face wash. [Byrdie]

• My fellow super-allergic-to-so-many-things humans, rejoice! CVS is now selling a WAY more affordable alternative to the outrageously expensive — but, you know, necessary — EpiPen. [Refinery29]

• It might be warm out there today, but it is still winter, and we don’t doubt you’ll soon be reaching for a piping-hot cup of tea to warm your insides. Here, the best teas for everything from skin to weight-loss to stress reduction. [POPSUGAR Fitness]

• Take two minutes out of your morning to watch this weirdly wonderful new Nike campaign video starring FKA Twigs. Just … trust me. [Elle]

• If you are a slave to your standing desk, this might come as welcome news: Alternating between sitting and standing — versus just standing — throughout the day could help you burn more calories at work, a new study shows. [TIME]

