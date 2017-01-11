The Checkup: Hooray! Philly’s Bike Lanes to Get Serious Upgrade 

And more healthy news to know this morning.

• Well, this is exciting: Yesterday, funding boosts for 51 transportation projects across Pennsylvania were announced. Included on the list: $250,000 to the City of Philadelphia for flexible delineator posts to create 27 miles of protected bikes lanes in Philly (YASSS). Looks like the Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia’s map of a magical Philadelphia with 30 miles of protected bike lanes might come in handy soon! Also on that list for funding? Nearly $1 million to add 16 Indego stations. It’s a good day for cyclists, eh? [Philly.com]

• Extreme conditioning: The answer to all sorts of illnesses? [NPR]

• Fact: You have an email personality type — and knowing what it is could make your life a whole lot less stressful. [TIME]

• Soylent — the drink that people who are “too busy to eat” (huh?) call a lifesaver — is officially attempting to not taste like garbage. According to some, it still tastes … not great. [Huffington Post]

• Coffee: The key to the best nap ever. I know: It doesn’t sound like it makes sense, but it does. [BuzzFeed]

