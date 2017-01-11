Philly Fitness Lovers: You Need to Bookmark This 21-Day Calendar

Going to go ahead and say I told you so: A few weeks ago, we told you guys you were going to want to start paying attention to the free fitness happenings being organized by the folks over at Lululemon’s new Fishtown outpost. But in case you didn’t take that suggestion to heart, we thought we’d bring their truly awesome January lineup of events to your attention: Over the course of 21 days, which kicked off this Monday, they have a free event of some form or another — from hot yoga classes to Spin sessions to resolution mural workshops and more — on the roster, with events going down at the Frankford Avenue store or at studios in the Fishtown ‘hood. Uhhhhhhh, yes, please!

The 21-day lineup of events, all under the umbrella of their Make It a Habit movement, are listed on the calendar below. Our top picks: A 45-minute float — if you don’t know why the heck one would want that, read this — on them, and their Service Sundays lineup. (Fact: Doing things for other people — and pups! — feels good.) If you want in on any of the activities you can email them here for more detailed info, like times. See you at the Bloody Mary bar!

