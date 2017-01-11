Where to Do Yoga and Eat Seasonal Food (for Free!) Next Week

Free People’s third annual FP Let’s Move event tour is landing in Philadelphia next Monday, January 16th. And considering the yoga/meditation/food event is only making its way to seven cities across the world, this is pretty sweet news.

Under the leadership of top-notch instructors and chefs, the FP Let’s Move tour aims to combine the art of movement with overall wellness and securing inner beauty — who doesn’t want that? If you’re wondering what that looks like, here’s the lineup for the evening: First up is an hourlong yoga class at 6 p.m., then there’s a Mudra Meditation from 7 to 7:20, and lastly, there will be a seasonal food and health consultation — complete with refreshments! — with Jolene Hart (you know her from her awesome food-for-beauty tips). Oh! And before I forget, this is all free. Yep: Free.

So, if you have some time to better yourself next Monday evening, the event is being held at the Acid Bath in the Navy Yard (that’s at 5000 South Broad Street in South Philly). You can RSVP on Facebook here, but do note: Space is limited and spots will go on a first-come, first-served basis, so your best bet is to arrive, yoga mat in hand, early.

Like what you’re reading? Stay in touch with Be Well Philly—here’s how: