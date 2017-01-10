The Checkup: Spotify’s Top-Ranked Workout Songs

And more healthy reads to get you moving this morning!

By  | 

Spotify crunched the numbers on their users’ workout-music favorites and released the top songs people got sweaty to in 2016. Somewhat surprisingly, Eminem’s 2002 hit “Till I Collapse” claimed the top spot. [Men’s Health]

• Here, the problem — err, problems — with Khloe Kardashian’s new weight-loss show Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian. Like, um, your body is not a weapon to used as revenge against other humans. [Refinery29]

• Hallelujah! New research shows when you work out — all week long, just on the weekends or a bit here and there — might not actually matter when it comes to health. [TIME]

• Three words, guys: Breakfast. Fried. Rice. YUM. [Women’s Health]

• And speaking of breakfast, Starbucks just unveiled an upgraded breakfast menu that includes egg bites — and apparently they actually taste good. [Well + Good]

Like what you’re reading? Stay in touch with Be Well Philly—here’s how:

Read More About: , , ,

Around The Web

Be respectful of our online community and contribute to an engaging conversation. We reserve the right to ban impersonators and remove comments that contain personal attacks, threats, or profanity, or are flat-out offensive. By posting here, you are permitting Philadelphia magazine and Metro Corp. to edit and republish your comment in all media.