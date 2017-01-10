The Checkup: Spotify’s Top-Ranked Workout Songs

And more healthy reads to get you moving this morning!

• Spotify crunched the numbers on their users’ workout-music favorites and released the top songs people got sweaty to in 2016. Somewhat surprisingly, Eminem’s 2002 hit “Till I Collapse” claimed the top spot. [Men’s Health]

• Here, the problem — err, problems — with Khloe Kardashian’s new weight-loss show Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian. Like, um, your body is not a weapon to used as revenge against other humans. [Refinery29]

• Hallelujah! New research shows when you work out — all week long, just on the weekends or a bit here and there — might not actually matter when it comes to health. [TIME]

• Three words, guys: Breakfast. Fried. Rice. YUM. [Women’s Health]

• And speaking of breakfast, Starbucks just unveiled an upgraded breakfast menu that includes egg bites — and apparently they actually taste good. [Well + Good]

