Lithe Method Founder Lauren Boggi Declares Bankruptcy

Devotees of the insanely popular fitness cult Lithe Method and its unnervingly cheery leader, Lauren Boggi, were horrified recently when Boggi announced that, thanks to a messy legal dispute, Lithe was no more.

As Boggi told clients in a late-December email, the landlord of Lithe Method’s never-opened New York outpost had obtained a $400,000-plus judgment against her and reportedly seized her bank accounts and assets. Well, the situation has only grown bleaker: Boggi has declared personal bankruptcy. Read more »