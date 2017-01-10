MAKE: The Guilt-Free Muffins Guaranteed to Make Your Mornings Glorious

It really doesn’t get better for me than muffins, for several reasons: they bake all at once, they’re portable, they can be healthy, and both the kids and the adults in the house can happily (and healthfully) partake. What’s not to love?

These muffins are my take on Morning Glory Muffins, which have become pretty common, though they originated in the ’70’s in a Nantucket restaurant. From my laundry list of ingredients here you will see they’re sort of an “everything but the kitchen sink” combination but the general flavor is simply wintry, what with all that cinnamon.

Using whole-wheat flour and coconut oil means I can feel good about giving it to my kids for breakfast, and though there is some sugar (1/2 c. brown sugar) as well as sweetness from the coconut, remember: It’s divided up into 24 muffins. Hold on I’ll do the math — okay, that’s one teaspoon of brown sugar per muffin. Not bad. Carrots and apples provide more sweetness along with fiber (and great texture). Happy baking!

Recipe: Healthy Morning Glory Muffins

Makes 24 muffins

Ingredients

2 c. white whole-wheat flour

1/4 c. ground flaxseed

2 tsp. baking soda

1 tbsp. cinnamon

1/2 tsp. ground ginger

1 tsp. kosher salt

2 1/2 c. grated carrot

1 apple, cored and grated

1/3 c. sunflower seeds

1/2 c. shredded coconut

1/2 c. raisins (optional)

1/2 c. packed light brown sugar

2 large eggs

3 overripe bananas, mashed

1/2 c. unsweetened applesauce

2 tsp. vanilla

1/3 c. coconut oil, melted

Method

1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Whisk flour, flaxseed, baking soda, spices and salt in a large mixing bowl.

2. In a medium bowl, combine carrot, apple, sunflower seeds, coconut, raisins (if using), and sugar. Toss to combine.

3. In a second medium mixing bowl, whisk eggs, bananas, applesauce, and vanilla until smoothly combined.

4. Add wet ingredients to dry ingredients and fold to combine.

5. Stir in coconut oil.

6. Add in carrot mixture and toss until combined.

7. Spray two 12 c. muffin pans with nonstick spray. Divide batter between pans.

8. Bake for 18-20 minutes or until set. Let cool in pan about five minutes then remove to wire rack to cool completely.

Per serving (one muffin): 132 calories, 4.8 grams fat, 3.3 grams saturated fat, 216 milligrams sodium, 168 milligrams potassium, 20.7 grams carbs, 2 grams dietary fiber, 8.8 grams sugar, 2.3 grams protein.

