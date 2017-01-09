• If you load up on dried cranberries in your salads — because how bad can dried cranberries be? They’re berries! — you’re going to want to stop. A quarter-cup serving boasts a whopping 30 grams (!!) of sugar. And don’t even get us started on big-brand green juices, which can be loaded with sugar and completely lacking fiber. Here, all the seemingly healthy foods that actually don’t deserve a spot in your pantry. [Prevention]

• You can stop drinking black juice now: Kim Larson, dietitian and spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, says that there are no proven benefits to drinking activated charcoal — unless you’re suffering from an overdose of something like aspirin, that is. [Refinery29]

• Consistency, consistency, consistency, people: That’s the one word that really matters when it comes to losing weight, according to trainer Autumn Calabrese. [POPSUGAR Fitness]

• My apologies in advance for enraging you this Monday morning, but let it be known: many women’s access to basic health care is in serious jeopardy right now. [The Cut]

• Listen up, parents! New guidelines issued by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases encourage you to treat your kid to peanut-y goodness before they’re six months old to up their chances of avoiding a peanut allergy. [New York Times]

