The Checkup: The Seemingly Healthy Foods to Boot From Your Pantry, Stat

And more healthy reads to kickstart your week.

By  | 

• If you load up on dried cranberries in your salads — because how bad can dried cranberries be? They’re berries! — you’re going to want to stop. A quarter-cup serving boasts a whopping 30 grams (!!) of sugar. And don’t even get us started on big-brand green juices, which can be loaded with sugar and completely lacking fiber. Here, all the seemingly healthy foods that actually don’t deserve a spot in your pantry. [Prevention]

• You can stop drinking black juice now: Kim Larson, dietitian and spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, says that there are no proven benefits to drinking activated charcoal — unless you’re suffering from an overdose of something like aspirin, that is. [Refinery29]

Consistency, consistency, consistency, people: That’s the one word that really matters when it comes to losing weight, according to trainer Autumn Calabrese. [POPSUGAR Fitness]

• My apologies in advance for enraging you this Monday morning, but let it be known:  many women’s access to basic health care is in serious jeopardy right now. [The Cut]

• Listen up, parents! New guidelines issued by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases encourage you to treat your kid to peanut-y goodness before they’re six months old to up their chances of avoiding a peanut allergy. [New York Times]

Like what you’re reading? Stay in touch with Be Well Philly—here’s how:

Read More About: , ,

Around The Web

Be respectful of our online community and contribute to an engaging conversation. We reserve the right to ban impersonators and remove comments that contain personal attacks, threats, or profanity, or are flat-out offensive. By posting here, you are permitting Philadelphia magazine and Metro Corp. to edit and republish your comment in all media.