We’re going to be honest with you guys: We can’t keep up with Snap Kitchen. The Austin, Texas-based company, known for its ready-to-eat healthy meals (conveniently labeled gluten-free, Paleo, vegan, and so on), opened its first Philly location in Old City less than a year ago. Since then, they’ve been popping up all over the city in what seems to be a quest for healthy-eating-world domination. And tomorrow, they’ll be opening their eighth — yes, eighth — Philly-area location, this one in Bella Vista. See why it’s hard to keep up?

The eighth location for the grab-and-go spot, coming to 10th and South Street — 601 South 10th Street, to be exact — will be opening its doors at 9 a.m. tomorrow, Saturday, January 7th. And they’ve got some fun in store for folks who shop this weekend: Everyone will get a free reusable Snap Kitchen tote, some of which will have prizes (think items from Magic Gardens, Society Hill Dance Academy, Yoga Garden, Charge Performance and Wellness and more) hiding inside. And if you’ve been looking to spruce up your dining room table, another fun opening perk to note is the flower happy hour with UrbanStems. They’ll be at the store from 3 to 5 p.m. tomorrow, helping folks put together their own bouquets. Yes, please!

Happy shopping!

