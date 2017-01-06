Meet Rocky, This Week’s Adoptable Running Dog

Rocky fans, we’ve found your four-legged soulmate. This week’s adoptable pup, Rocky, is currently hanging out at ACCT, but we’re pretttttty sure he’d rather be running the Rocky steps with you. Learn more about him below.

Name: Rocky

Age: 3 years

Breed: Terrier/pit bull

Size: 70 pounds

Background: Rocky was found as a stray.

Why Rocky is awesome: Like his namesake, Rocky knows how to get back up after falling. He walks nicely on leash, greets other dogs politely, and takes treats very gently. He knows sit, is completely housebroken, and responds very well to positive, gentle coaching and petting! He loves to run but is equally grateful for a nice stroll around the parking lot at the shelter or a play session in the yard.

If you’re interested in adopting Rocky, stop by ACCT, open 365 days at year, at 111 West Hunting Park Avenue and ask about adopting. His animal ID is A24415368. For more information about the adoption process, visit their website. And for more awww-worthy photos, check out our previous adoptable running dogs here.

We work with The Monster Milers each and every week to profile local running dogs waiting to be adopted. The Monster Milers are a group of runners who help shelter dogs burn off energy and get much-needed exercise by taking them on runs around the city, and they also just launched their first-of-it’s-kind Adopt a Running Buddy foster program. If you’re not in the market for a pup right now, but would still love to help out homeless dogs, you can always become a Monster Miler volunteer or foster parent. Find out more about how to get started with those processes here.

