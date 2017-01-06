Free Fitness Classes to Have on Your Calendar This Month

Bust out your calendars, friends: Two Philly fitness studios, the brand-spankin’-new Fit Academy and Bella Vista’s Charge Performance and Wellness, are holding open houses this month — and said open houses are chock-full of free sweat sessions, so you’re going to want to take note.

Fit Academy Grand Opening

When: Saturday, January 7th; free classes start at 9:30 a.m.

Where: 1363 North 31st Street, Brewerytown.

Fit Academy, helmed by Osayi Osunde, officially has an indoor spot (previously, boot camps were held outdoors at the Art Museum) to call home. The new studio opened its doors in December, but the real opening celebration is going down this Saturday, with a morning full of free 30-minute boot camp classes followed by a happy hour at Flying Fish Crafthouse. Oh! And did we mention, the fitness classes will be backed by a live DJ? Sweet, right? You don’t have to sign up for the classes ahead of time, but Osunde suggests you do if you want to be sure you’ll snag a spot in the session. You can sign up here.

Charge Performance and Wellness Open House

When: Saturday, January 14th; free classes start at 9 a.m.

Where: 928 Christian Street, Bella Vista.

Charge Performance and Wellness, which opened last year,is kicking off the year with an open house, complete with three free fitness classes: Charge Your Run, a cross-training class for everyone from beginner to seasoned runners; BaseCamp, the gym’s total-body workout; and Mace and Club Training, a class where you’ll “lift, swing and chop your way” through a workout using — you guessed it! — maces and clubs. All of the classes are suitable for all levels, and to join in, you’ve just got to sign up here. And if you like what you see, note: Folks who sign up for class packages will be entered to win all sorts of sweet prizes, from Back on My Feet 5-Miler bibs to growlers filled with Brewery ARS beer.

